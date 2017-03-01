Range Rover officially unveils new Velar

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

This is what Land Rover's next all new model the Velar will look like - and it has been designed and engineered in the West Midlands.

The Velar, unveiled at the Design Museum in London tonight, will be the fourth member of the Range Rover family, sitting between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport.

Set to go on sale this summer, it will cost from £44,830.

Earlier today, Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the Velar would be built at the car maker's Solihull plant, alongside the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Discovery and Jaguar F-Pace.

The mid-sized luxury SUV forms a key part of Jaguar Land Rover's growth strategy as it aims to double production to more than a million vehicles a year.

Going forward, Land Rover is developing three distinct families of vehicles - Range Rover, Discovery and Defender.

Land Rover say the Velar combines "elegant simplicity, a visually reductive approach and pioneering consumer technology".

Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director Jeremy Hicks said: "The new Range Rover Velar is a stunning addition to the Range Rover family, it enhances a model line-up that originally defined the luxury SUV segment and continues to do so.

Range Rover Velar

"Velar brings increased choice to new and existing customers in a growing SUV market.

"It leads the way in terms of design, usable technology, new materials and of course Land Rover's legendary go anywhere, do anything capability.

"The whole team is enormously excited about bringing the new Range Rover Velar to customers across the UK."

One of the Velar's features will be a new 'Touch Pro Duo' infotainment system, featuring two ten-inch, high-definition touchscreens.

Aiming to be a practical, family friendly vehicle, the Velar's boot will offer 632 litres of luggage space.

Land Rover have also made safety a high priority and says the new model will offer "exceptional levels of crash protection" as well as a host of advanced driver assistance systems.

As expected, the Velar will be four-wheel drive and offer Land Rover's trademark off-road capability.

Interior of the Range Rover Velar

A ZF eight-speed automatic transmission comes as standard.

Engine options include 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesels in 178bhp and 237bhp variants and the new, four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine.

The Velar has been designed and engineered at Jaguar Land Rover's development centres at Whitley in Coventry and Gaydon in Warwickshire.