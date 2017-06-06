How we use Cookies
Overseas investment increases to region's auto companies

  • Updated
  • By

Ten per cent increase in the number of foreign direct investments coming into the West Midlands

The region's automotive sector secured 58 new foreign direct investments during 2016/17, according to new research.

The figures, released by automotive inward investment body Drive Midlands, show a ten per cent increase in the number of overseas investments coming to the West Midlands.

These new projects, which involved investors from the US, India and China, helped to generate almost 3,000 new jobs across the Midlands.

The announcement comes as Drive Midlands appears at automotive trade show Automechanika this week at the NEC where it will join forces with organisations and partners to build relationships and promote the region's offer to potential investors.

The Midlands currently accounts for 50 per cent of the UK's automotive activity, including being home to seven high-volume car manufacturers, seven commercial vehicle producers and 16 of the top 20 automotive suppliers.

David Shepherd, senior business development manager (automotive) at the West Midlands Growth Company, which oversees the Drive Midlands initiative, said: "The fact that the Midlands continues to attract foreign investors is proof of its resilience and ability to deliver a business as usual perspective.

"As we wait for the Brexit situation to unfold, automotive businesses are pulling together to make sure this region remains a safe and attractive bet for investors."

