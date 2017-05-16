How we use Cookies
Manufacturer sets up base in hotel after bomb discovery

  • Updated
  • By

Guhring is forced out of its new home due to discovery of unexploded Second World War bomb in Aston

Lichfield Road in Aston closed due to the bomb.
A city manufacturer has found itself "homeless" just four weeks after taking up residence on one of Birmingham's key regeneration sites following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb.

Guhring, which makes precision rotary cutting tools for the engineering and medical industries, recently relocated from Castle Bromwich to the Advanced Manufacturing Hub in Aston.

But the unexploded bomb was discovered on the regeneration site yesterday, forcing residents and businesses to evacuate.

Managing director Mike Dinsdale said: "We have been evacuated from our new operation in Aston after only being there for four weeks.

"The management team is currently holding fort in the Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel until we get more news.

"We're having great difficulty in getting information so could do with an incident line if possible.

"Our best source of information has been the media.

"We appreciate the situation and the safety but really need more information."

Gurhing, which is headquartered in Germany, announced plans in 2015 to invest £12 million to create the new manufacturing base in Aston.

The move has created around 50 new jobs, supplying firms such as BMW, Nissan, Airbus and BAE Systems.

