Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled its latest new model - the Discovery SVX.

The new vehicle is being described as "the ultimate all-terrain Discovery" and is the first Land Rover to carry an SVX badge.

It will be produced at the firm's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) centre in Warwickshire.

The new vehicle is making its first appearance at the Frankfurt IAA motorshow today.

John Edwards, managing director of the centre, said: "SVO designers and engineers are embedded within the Land Rover team and have unleashed their own passion for adventure to create another truly desirable and versatile vehicle in the Land Rover line-up."

Jeremy Hicks, managing director, Jaguar Land Rover UK, added: "The new Discovery SVX embodies the ultimate in adventure and capability of the Discovery family."

The Discovery SVX will be hand-assembled at the SVO from next year.