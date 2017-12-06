Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers at a Black Country bread factory have called off strike action after resolving a pay dispute with management.

Around 130 members of the Unite trade union voted 82 per cent in favour of industrial action at the Kingsmill base, in West Bromwich, as shop stewards battled for a greater pay increase offer from management.

The action, which would have involved drivers, maintenance staff and security personnel, has now been called off after the union agreed to take a new pay package offer from the company.

The factory, in Birmingham Road, supplies customers such as Asda and Sainsbury's with bread, muffins and rolls across the Midlands region, producing 1.5 million loaves per week.

Joe Clarke, Unite's lead officer for the food sector, said: "As part of the agreed deal, the exact terms won't be disclosed.

"The pay rise, backdated to April 2017, is slightly over 2.5 per cent and with a two per cent increase for year two, starting in April 2018.

"This is coupled with a further markets rate payment adjustment being added to this figure of 0.5 per cent and a further 0.6 per cent payment for a 12-month voluntary arrangement for the working time derogation.

"This deal reflects a good outcome with an overall package which sees the desired improvements to rates of pay that we have been pushing for at Kingsmill in West Bromwich.

"The industrial action has now been called off after the workforce voted overwhelmingly to accept the revised offer and our members are working normally.

"I would like to thank our members for the solidarity they have shown which has brought about this positive outcome and we look forward to a constructive relationship with the management going forward."

A statement from Kingsmill said: "We're pleased to confirm we have reached an agreement on pay and conditions with the delivery drivers at our West Bromwich bakery.

"The deal is in line with that agreed across our other UK sites and is competitive in the local area.

"As part of this two-year agreement, we have achieved an improvement in shift pattern flexibility which we believe works well for our employees and the company.

"Everyone at the West Bromwich bakery is now looking forward to getting back to business as usual."