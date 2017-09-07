The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luxury vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has announced that all of its new cars will be electric or hybrid from 2020.

The firm, which has major production operations in Birmingham and across the West Midlands announced the news at its inaugural 'Tech Fest' which is a series of debates and an exhibition about the future of mobility.

JLR has not yet unveiled when it would stop producing petrol vehicles.

Chief executive Ralf Speth said: "Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice.

"We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles.

"Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace, goes on sale next year."

In July, Volvo made a similar announcement about its cars but they are due to make the switch by 2019.

JLR has invested heavily in its operations in the region in recent years with its new UK Engine Manufacturing Centre near Wolverhampton, several expansion projects of its plant in Castle Bromwich and a £200 million design and engineering centre in Gaydon, Warwickshire.