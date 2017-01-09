Jaguar Land Rover enjoys another record year

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover has enjoyed yet another record-breaking year selling more than one car for every minute of 2016.

The West Midlands-based manufacturer sold almost 600,000 vehicles across the world - representing a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

It comfortably sailed past the half-million sales mark with a total of 583,313 cars sold globally in 2016, meaning the fast-growing car maker has now trebled its sales since 2009.

The year was a particularly good one for Jaguar which saw a 77 per cent sales surge to sell 148,730 cars with success driven by demand for the F-Pace, XE and XF models.

Land Rover continued to grab the lion's share of sales (424,583 vehicles) but its eight per cent increase was more modest.

Bosses said there was an anticipated Land Rover sales slowdown towards the end of the year as the outgoing Discovery model entered its run-out phase.

It is set to be replaced by an all-new Discovery model, unveiled in September, which will go on sale in February.

Land Rover's best-seller in 2016 was the Discovery Sport.

The year saw record performances in some of Jaguar Land Rover's key markets, notably the UK, US and Europe.

The successful year represented the company's seventh successive year of growth in sales.

Europe was the company's largest sales region in 2016 with annual sales of 138,695, up 26 per cent year on year.

Sales were up across all other regions too - by 31 per cent in China, 25 per cent in North America and 17 per cent in the UK.

A total of 117,571 Jaguars and Land Rovers were bought by customers in the UK - its best full-year results in the company's history.

Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover group sales operations director, said: "This has been a significant year for Jaguar Land Rover, with updated models being introduced across the range, as well as the completely new Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F-Pace.

"It is particularly pleasing to see the Jaguar brand setting impressive new sales records.

"Customer response has been very positive this year, resulting in record retails across most of our key regions."

He added: "These results mark significant steps in Jaguar Land Rover's strategy to become a truly global business and meet the growing international demand for its two iconic brands.

"I am confident that in 2017 our British line-up will continue to expand and delight in markets across the world."

During the year, the company celebrated 201 global awards, which included becoming the UK's largest vehicle manufacturer.