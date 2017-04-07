How we use Cookies
Engineering firm opens £1m factory extension

PP Control & Automation targets £40m in sales over the next four years after investing in Staffordshire plant

PP Control & Automation's chairman David Fox (left) and managing director Tony Hague
PP Control & Automation's chairman David Fox (left) and managing director Tony Hague in the new factory extension

A West Midlands electrical engineering firm has opened a new £1 million extension to its factory as it plans to double sales to £40 million by 2021.

PP Control & Automation, which was founded in 1967, employs around 200 staff and supplies control systems and cable harnesses to machinery manufacturers from its factory in Cheslyn Hay.

The company has added a further 10,765 sq ft of production space to its existing 48,435 sq ft facility in order to facilitate growth in new technology markets and interest from a wider international customer base.

Work is now under way to kit out the logistics and material department with conveyor systems and state-of the-art barcode scanning to ensure goods are moved around the shopfloor quickly and efficiently.

A new 'clean assembly' area is also planned to cater for an increasing need to assemble static sensitive electronics, as well as intricate mechanical parts that have more specialist assembly requirements.

Managing director Tony Hague said: "We have very ambitious growth plans to double turnover and this will only be possible by ensuring we have a facility in the UK that can provide us with the space needed to meet our current and future customer requirements.

"The £1 million investment, in the immediate light of the Brexit vote, shows our commitment to creating a world-class operation and we will showcase our new capabilities to clients in the food processing and packaging, machine tool, medical, printing, semiconductor and scientific machinery sectors.

"We are confident that our four-year plan to reach £40 million will be achieved and we don't envisage Article 50 or Brexit having too much of an influence on what we do."



