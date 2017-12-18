Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family jeweller based in Birmingham has opened a new store in London.

Deakin & Francis, which was established in 1786 and is based at Regent Place in the city's historic Jewellery Quarter, designs and manufactures cuff links, jewellery and luxury accessories.

The business is currently managed by brothers Henry and James Deakin, the seventh generation of the family, and was recently invited to open a flagship store in the capital's Piccadilly Arcade, near St James's Park.

A sales team has been hired to manage the store and the business also plans to employ a new craftsman.

Managing director Henry said: "The opening of our London store is a fantastic milestone for the business and we're very proud to have been invited to set up in such a prestigious area."

Deakin & Francis secured an undisclosed, six-figure finance package from Lloyds Bank, with which is has banked for 200 years, to support the opening.

The funding enabled the business to set up and renovate the London site and set up a gin bar upstairs for customers.

Phil Larner, relationship manager for Lloyds Bank Commercial in the West Midlands, added: "Deakin & Francis is one of our oldest customers and it's great to be supporting the team again in the next chapter for the business."