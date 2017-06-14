How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Black Country manufacturer plans £3m HQ renovation

Assa Abloy to introduce host of changes and improvements to its UK headquarters in Willenhall

CGI of plans to renovate Assa Abloy's UK HQ in Willenhall
CGI of plans to renovate Assa Abloy's UK HQ in Willenhall

The manufacturing group behind the famous Yale and Union security lock brands is planning to invest more than £3 million into its Black Country base.

Willenhall-based Assa Abloy said the work at its plant in School Street, home to its UK head office and main manufacturing base, would begin this summer and be completed next year over three phases.

The plant will undergo an interior and exterior refurbishment, improvement of employee facilities and welcome a new staff restaurant.

Planning permission has also been requested to create a new car park at the rear of the site to provide 100 additional on-site spaces.

The company said this would relieve parking pressure on nearby residential areas and also allow for a yard extension.

The final stage of the investment will be the launch of a new innovation centre which Assa Abloy said would become the focal point of the site and act as a hub for research and development.

CGI of plans to renovate Assa Abloy's UK HQ in Willenhall
CGI of plans to renovate Assa Abloy's UK HQ in Willenhall

UK managing director Neil Vann said: "I'm very pleased to announce such a positive investment in our future and a significant commitment to our premises.

"Over the years, we have made important improvements in our manufacturing capabilities allowing us to stay at the forefront of product development but this is one of the largest commitments we have made to the infrastructure of the site.

"We believe the renovation will benefit all who work here as well as the local residents.

"We have a rich heritage here in Willenhall as well as a proud reputation as a key employer and this investment is designed to make sure that this is continued for years to come.

"The introduction of the innovation centre also reflects our future thinking and the desire to make sure that, as a manufacturer, we are leading product innovation and ensuring we can provide opportunities in this area for the next generation of employees."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Why Midland manufacturers are worried about a post-Brexit future

Midland firms have raised some important issues about Brexit

Related Tags

In The News
Economy
Engineering
Places
Black Country

Most Read in Business

CGI of plans to renovate Assa Abloy's UK HQ in Willenhall
  1. Black Country
    Black Country manufacturer plans £3m HQ renovation
  2. Tesco
    Mad Goose and Pure UBU brewer Purity drinking to success
  3. Commercial Property
    First look at lavish new Broad Street apartment block
  4. Colmore Row
    New Birmingham funder launches with first deal
  5. Broad Street Birmingham
    New 17-storey apartment complex to be built next to city hotel

Most Recent

CGI of plans to renovate Assa Abloy's UK HQ in Willenhall

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of plans to renovate Assa Abloy's UK HQ in Willenhall
  1. Black Country
    Black Country manufacturer plans £3m HQ renovation
  2. Regional Affairs
    'No second night on streets' for city's rough sleepers
  3. Tesco
    Mad Goose and Pure UBU brewer Purity drinking to success
  4. Regional Affairs
    Commonwealth election observers are concerned about the conduct of last week's general election
  5. Commercial Property
    First look at lavish new Broad Street apartment block
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor