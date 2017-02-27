Aston Martin stays ambitious despite massive losses

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Aston Martin has revealed it is planning to launch a new model every nine months until 2020 as the company continues to battle huge losses.

The Warwickshire car maker outlined the ambitious product offensive in its 2016 results, which it said demonstrated its 'Second Century' plan was firmly on track - despite posting the £162 million loss.

The Gaydon-based firm's full-year results for 2016 revealed a rise in revenues to £593.5 million, up from £510.2 million in 2015, and it said demand for its newest model the DB11 was strong.

Although Aston Martin posted an operating profit of £16 million, it is still coping with legacy problems which meant it recorded a full-year loss of £162.8 million.

However, the overall picture remains positive and the firm said it had enjoyed a record-breaking fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 90 per cent to £69 million in the three months to December 31, 2016, on revenue ahead 54 per cent to £285 million - reflecting strong inaugural sales of the DB11.

Full-year EBITDA rose to £101 million from £71.4 million in 2015.

President and chief executive Andy Palmer said: "These results demonstrate the benefits of our Second Century plan in which we have stabilised the company, strengthened the balance sheet and transformed our profitability.

Aston Martin is staying positive about the future

"We have seen extremely strong demand for the DB11 in the fourth quarter and, together with our continued financial discipline and growth plans, this has enabled us to increase our 2017 forecasts meaningfully."

Looking ahead, the car maker said it expected revenues to rise to between £785 million and £815 million in 2017, with EBITDA expected to increase to between £160 million and £165 million.

In the last three months of the year, sales rose 48 per cent to 1,668 units as the DB11 went on sale.

As part of its Second Century plan, Aston Martin is aiming to bring a new model to market every nine months until 2020.

New vehicles in the pipeline include its first crossover, the DBX, which will be built at a new manufacturing plant at St Athan in Wales.

The car maker boosted its product investment to £192 million last year, up from £161 million, and also strengthened its cash reserves, with £102 million in the bank to support its continued growth.

Exceptional items including depreciation and amortisation charges relating to asset write downs of legacy tooling, IT equipment and capital investment as part of a modernisation programme and financing costs, led to the pre-tax loss of £162.8 million.

Mark Wilson, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, said: "We have taken significant steps to strengthen our balance sheet and to write off non-cash items.

"Nevertheless, our operating performance has been very strong.

"We have generated record revenues and EBITDA, delivered an underlying operating profit, and successfully launched the first model of our new product offensive."