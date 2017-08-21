The video will start in 8 Cancel

Luxury car maker Aston Martin has announced plans to make its first estate model as part of its expanding Vanquish Zagato range.

The new estate will be a sleek, two-door 'Shooting Brake' model and a far cry from the traditional image of a car built for carrying the family and plenty of luggage about.

Although no prices have yet been announced, the Zagato Shooting Brake is likely to cost around £650,000.

It is one of two new Zagato models announced by the Warwickshire car marque, with the ultra-exclusive range also to include a 'Speedster'.

The new models come with special styling features from Zagato, the famous Italian automotive design house in Milan.

The Speedster and Shooting Brake will join the others in the Zagato family, the Vanquish Zagato Coupe and Vanquish Zagato Volante which are produced at its base in Gaydon.

Of the two new models, the Vanquish Zagato Speedster will be the rarest, with a production run of just 28 cars, and also the most expensive model in the Zagato line-up with an estimated price tag of £1 million.

All 28 Vanquish Zagato Speedsters have been sold with deliveries scheduled for 2018.

The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake will also enter production in 2018, with a total build run of 99 cars matching those of the Coupe and Volante.

Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: "We haven't released Zagato models as a family before, at least not in this way, but the idea is not without precedent.

"Think back to the DB7 Zagato and DB AR1, or the V8 Zagato Coupe and Volante, for example. We've simply taken things a few steps further.

"There's always an over-demand from our clients and patrons.

"We could easily fulfil demand for more cars than this but we want Zagato to remain something very special."

Zagato boss Andrea Zagato added: "Zagato's relationship with Aston Martin began with my grandfather almost 60 years ago.

"To have a creative 'marriage' thrive for three generations is something as unique as the cars themselves.

"My family name is associated with all kinds of wonderful designs but for many enthusiasts and collectors around the world those that combine the Z of Zagato with the wings of Aston Martin are the most special."