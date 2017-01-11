100 jobs under threat after West Midlands manufacturer falls into administration

More than 40 jobs have been lost with a further 101 under threat after a manufacturing company collapsed into administration.

AMS Retail Interiors, which is the main trading entity of the AMS International Group, manufactures, distributes and installs bespoke commercial interiors, predominately in the retail sector, both in the UK and worldwide.

It is headquartered in Redditch and has offices in Singapore, Australia and across Europe.

Mark Orton and Will Wright, from financial services firm KPMG, have been appointed joint administrators of AMS Retail Interiors following which 44 employees were made redundant.

The joint administrators have retained 101 members of staff to assist them in fulfilling orders.

Mr Orton said: "The company has faced significant challenges in recent times, through increasing competition, pricing pressures and general difficulties within the retail sector.

"Despite management's best efforts to improve the performance of the business, the directors were unable to find a way forward and took the difficult decision to place the company into administration.

"The company continues to trade in the short term while it seeks support from its customers to fulfil outstanding orders and the administrators market it for sale."