Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new engineering facility in the West Midlands aimed at creating world-leading battery technology has been awarded £80 million to support its development.

The new hub will enable UK-based companies and researchers to come together to build and maintain "a world-leading position" in manufacturing technologies for batteries and their components to be used in vehicles and transportation.

The Government said it would provide a crucial new link between the research, development and full-scale industrialisation of battery technologies across the UK.

The facility will aim to assist manufacturers and boost the future vehicle and transportation electrification industry as well as enable the development of the next generation of systems across battery chemistry, electrodes, cell design, module and pack levels.

It will attempt to lead innovation and enable the creation of products which have performance levels ahead of international benchmarks.

There will also be a new learning facility to train the next generation of engineers in all fields of battery manufacturing.

The facility will be established in the Coventry and Warwickshire area by Warwick Manufacturing Group, Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Coventry City Council.

Professor Lord Bhattacharyya, chairman of Warwick Manufacturing Group, said: "We are delighted to have been successful in the bid to create this new national battery facility here in the Midlands.

"Working with industry and the supply chain, we will develop and expand battery R&D which will see the creation of skilled jobs and developments within the automotive sector.

Business Secretary Greg Clark announced the funding today at an energy conference at the University of Warwick.

He said: "Battery technology is one of the most game-changing forms of energy innovation and it is one of the cornerstones of our ambition to ensure the UK leads the world and reaps the economic benefits in the global transition to a low carbon economy.

"The new facility will propel the UK forward in this thriving area, bringing experts from academia and industry together to deliver innovation and R&D that will further enhance the West Midlands' international reputation as a cluster of automotive excellence."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "Greg Clark's announcement is great news, not just for Coventry but for the wider region and the partners who have made this happen.

"The Industrial Strategy launched this week makes it clear the West Midlands has a huge opportunity to be a world leader in new future transport technologies.

"The investment in this facility will give us a huge boost in the race to lead the world in the production of electric vehicles."