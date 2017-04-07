Hundreds of jobs under threat as 2 Sisters Food Group plans factory closure

2 Sisters Food Group is planning to close an 'ageing' poultry processing plant where more than 600 staff are employed.

The company, which supplies poultry products to supermarkets, has launched a consultation with staff working at one of its factories on Alpha Business Park in Smethwick.

The plant, which opened in 1996 and is known as 'Site A', employs 630 staff and is a chicken cutting processor and supplies retailers, manufacturers and other 2 Sisters sites with chicken portions.

A statement released by 2 Sisters said: "We are consulting with colleagues about a proposal to cease production at our poultry processing site in Smethwick and as a result the site could close.

"The factory is ageing and has significant challenges to meet the standards required by ourselves and our customers.

"We do not take this decision lightly and fully understand the impact if this proposal goes ahead.

"This is why we will offer affected colleagues up to 200 roles currently at our West Midlands locations which we will convert from agency to permanent roles.

"In addition, we will also seek redeployment of colleagues to our other sites in the West Midlands and the wider group.

"We are committed to our operations in the West Midlands and will work hard to ensure all possible options for colleagues are fully explored before any final decisions are made."

Two Sisters Food Group, which is run by Ranjit Boparan, also owns popular brands such Harry Ramsden's fish and chip restaurants, Fox's biscuits and Goodfella's pizza.

Last month, staff from across the region gathered outside its office in Birmingham city centre to protest as part of a dispute with management.