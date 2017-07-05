How we use Cookies
West Midlands law firms in buyout deal

Blackhams expands with acquisition of Solihull practice

Birmingham law firm Blackhams Solicitors has acquired Solihull practice Allsopp & Co.

The combined practice will be known as Blackhams incorporating Allsopp & Co and will continue to operate from its existing two offices.

Allsopp & Co's senior partner Martin Allsopp will join the enlarged firm as a principal but will remain responsible for Solihull and head up the group's property department.

His partner Les Szostek will retire from the practice at the end of July.

Blackhams' senior partner Tim Cuthbertson said: "I am delighted at this acquisition.

"We have been working at our plans for expansion for some time and are really pleased to welcome Martin and his team to the enlarged firm.

"Being able to offer our full range of services to include our specialised family law services in Solihull is something we are particularly pleased about."

Mr Allsopp added: "Les and I have been looking for some time to associate with a firm to provide a greater degree of specialisation within the practice and to extend cover of our expanding commercial client arm.

"I am particularly delighted to be able to introduce Prem Ahark as head of the family law practice and the experience of Tim whose specialises in charity and trust work and working with vulnerable adults."

Blackhams Solicitors can trace its roots back in Birmingham over 125 years to its founding by Isaac Bradley and Charles Heber Cuthbertson, the great-grandfather of its current senior partner.

