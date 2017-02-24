Partner promotions at Wright Hassall

How we use Cookies
Warwickshire law firm adds five new faces to its partnership

New partners at law firm Wright Hassall (from left): Mary Rouse, senior partner Richard Lane, managing partner Sarah Perry, Iain Colville, Hannah Carey, Mercedes King-Jones and Lucie Byron

Midlands law firm Wright Hassall has promoted five of its senior team to partner level.

Lucie Byron, Iain Colville, Mercedes King-Jones, Hannah Carey and Mary Rouse have all been promoted from senior associate at the Warwickshire firm.

Ms Byron is part of the commercial property unit, specialising in secured lending, while Mr Colville is a commercial litigator specialising in IP and technology disputes.

Ms King-Jones, who joined Wright Hassall in 2015, has more than 20 years of family law experience, with particular expertise in advising on complex financial settlements and family issues within the rural sector.

Ms Carey, who heads the residential conveyancing team, joined Wright Hassall as a trainee and Ms Rouse, an experienced property litigation lawyer, specialises in advising clients in the housing and lender sectors.

Wright Hassall now has a 46-strong partner team following the promotions.

Managing partner Sarah Perry said: "Wright Hassall prides itself on offering clear career paths to attract and retain the most talented people to the firm and we are delighted to regularly reward excellence.

"As such, we are pleased to welcome Hannah, Mary, Lucie, Mercedes and Iain to the partner team and we congratulate them on their respective achievements.

"All five of the solicitors have played hugely important roles in the continued growth of the firm and we look forward to them being a big part of Wright Hassall's future."

