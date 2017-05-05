Partner promotions at Harrison Clark

West Midlands law firm Harrison Clark Rickerbys has promoted five of its solicitors to the partnership.

The new partners work in the construction, employment, HR, commercial property and litigation teams and their moves are accompanied by promotions to senior associate and associate level for other colleagues.

They are construction and engineering expert Lucinda Baker, employment and education specialist Emilie Darwin and Elaine Fisher, who is a director of the firm's sister company Eagle HR.

Completing the line up of new partners is commercial property expert Claire Leyshon and commercial litigation specialist Jenny Raymond.

Managing partner Rod Thomas said: "We deliberately cast our net wide when we recruit into the firm because we know that our clients benefit from the breadth of experience, enthusiasm and skills which our key people offer them.

"Our people are our greatest strength and we want our staff to know that promotion is open to all within the firm.

"Our newest partners will, I know, continue to flourish.

"They bring passion and care, as well as outstanding legal knowledge, to their work and our clients benefit from that powerful combination."

The other promotions were commercial property lawyers Annabel Hull and Jemma Price who have both stepped up to senior associate.

New associates are residential conveyancing solicitors Jane Mayglothling and Kate Potter and technology and media specialist Orlando Wells.