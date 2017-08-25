Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham office of law firm Shakespeare Martineau has appointed a new partner in its defendant insurance team.

Christopher Wiggin joins the city office of the Midlands practice after a 30-year spell with BLM and has experience of handling claims on behalf of insurer and corporate clients.

Mr Wiggin opened the office of BLM in 1990 since when he took the firm from just two staff to 185.

His work focused on large corporates, insurance companies and brokers.

He said: "I have been a friend of Shakespeare Martineau's for years and always admired its people-focused ethos.

"Being able to bring a new area of focus to the firm will be especially rewarding and I'm keen to apply my existing contacts and knowledge."

Mr Wiggin is also treasurer of the Association of Midlands Mediators and non-executive director at BHSF which provides health insurance.

Craig Wallace, partner and head of department at Shakespeare Martineau, added: "Bringing in Christopher to support with the development of the insurance team is a real coup for the firm.

"His long-standing knowledge of the Midlands marketplace is arguably unrivalled in the industry and we are looking forward to working with him long into the future.

"Christopher joining us represents the first of many appointments and shows our continued growth of this niche and client-led offering."