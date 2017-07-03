New faces at Talbots

A West Midlands law firm has made three key appointments as part of an expansion drive aimed at it growing by 20 per cent in 2017.

Talbots, which employs 200 people across seven offices in the Black Country and Worcestershire, has recruited solicitors Ian Bond and Jagdip Bains as head of trusts and estates and head of litigation and commercial dispute respectively.

The duo have more than 35 years' experience in their specialist fields and they are joined by Claire Cooper who is an insolvency expert and will work with the commercial property team.

Mr Bond, who has been a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners since 2007, specialises in private client work including wills and wealth planning, creation and administration of trusts and estates and the preparation of lasting powers of attorney.

Ms Bains has extensive experience of helping SMEs with commercial disputes and her specialisms include business property, commercial contract and construction disputes.

Chief executive Mary Mocklow said: "We have a had a really strong start to the year and strengthening our senior management team and adding additional skills to the team is all part of our ambitious strategy for 2017.

"Ian, Jagdip and Claire share our passion for delivering legal services differently and have a desire to grow our business by putting the client first and delivering more joined up services across all departments."