How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

New faces at Talbots

  • Updated
  • By

Black Country law firm targets 20 per cent expansion during 2017

From left: Claire Cooper, Mary Mocklow, Ian Bond and Jagdip Bains from law firm Talbots
From left: Claire Cooper, Mary Mocklow, Ian Bond and Jagdip Bains from law firm Talbots

A West Midlands law firm has made three key appointments as part of an expansion drive aimed at it growing by 20 per cent in 2017.

Talbots, which employs 200 people across seven offices in the Black Country and Worcestershire, has recruited solicitors Ian Bond and Jagdip Bains as head of trusts and estates and head of litigation and commercial dispute respectively.

The duo have more than 35 years' experience in their specialist fields and they are joined by Claire Cooper who is an insolvency expert and will work with the commercial property team.

Mr Bond, who has been a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners since 2007, specialises in private client work including wills and wealth planning, creation and administration of trusts and estates and the preparation of lasting powers of attorney.

Ms Bains has extensive experience of helping SMEs with commercial disputes and her specialisms include business property, commercial contract and construction disputes.

Chief executive Mary Mocklow said: "We have a had a really strong start to the year and strengthening our senior management team and adding additional skills to the team is all part of our ambitious strategy for 2017.

"Ian, Jagdip and Claire share our passion for delivering legal services differently and have a desire to grow our business by putting the client first and delivering more joined up services across all departments."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

West Midlands businesses call for industrial strategy

New research from BGF suggests nearly nine out of ten companies in the region want a comprehensive strategy for the UK while doubts over Brexit are subsiding

Related Tags

In The News
Law
SMEs

Most Read in Business

Phil Innes, Lucy Elvin, Omar Budeiri, Matt Roden, Michele Wilby, PJ Ellis.
  1. Post People
    Gaucho gives guests a taste of Argentina in Birmingham
  2. Colliers International
    Property consultancy appoints new Birmingham head
  3. BMW
    BMW set to terminate contracts if final pension offer rejected
  4. Aston Villa FC
    Unibet secures Villa and Warwickshire CCC sponsorship deals
  5. Cure Leukaemia
    Birmingham Dragonboat Race aiming to raise £100k for Cure Leukaemia

Most Recent

From left: Claire Cooper, Mary Mocklow, Ian Bond and Jagdip Bains from law firm Talbots

Most read on Birmingham Post

Phil Innes, Lucy Elvin, Omar Budeiri, Matt Roden, Michele Wilby, PJ Ellis.
  1. Post People
    Gaucho gives guests a taste of Argentina in Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    The new rail stations you can use your Swift travel card at from July
  3. Colliers International
    Property consultancy appoints new Birmingham head
  4. BMW
    BMW set to terminate contracts if final pension offer rejected
  5. Aston Villa FC
    Unibet secures Villa and Warwickshire CCC sponsorship deals
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor