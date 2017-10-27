Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Law firm Anthony Collins has expanded its local government division with a trio of new hires.

Stuart Evans, previously head of law for environment, development and planning at Birmingham City Council, has joined the practice as senior associate, bringing more than 30 years of experience in fields such as planning, highways and licensing law.

The Birmingham-based firm has also welcomed two solicitors.

Vinay Sharma trained at Stafford Borough Council while Meena Lekhi joins from Warwickshire County Council.

The appointments have been made in reaction to client and industry demand, with the local government team seeing revenue growth of 49 per cent in the last financial year.

Anthony Collins Solicitors has previously been known for its work in procurement and the creation of joint vehicles between local authorities and private sector organisations.

It has been working with a growing number of councils and other bodies such as combined authorities on how to open up additional income streams.

Olwen Dutton, partner and head of local government at the practice, said: "As austerity continues to bite, commercialisation is becoming an increasingly essential endeavour for local authorities, allowing them to supplement revenues, build investment portfolios and set up partnerships that deliver positive outcomes for local people.

"Our role is to ensure these activities properly align with authorities' core values and governance, giving all relevant stakeholders confidence that the activity is legal, the risks are managed, investments are secure and operations ethical.

"Stuart and his wealth of experience, especially in planning, will prove hugely important as we continue to grow as a practice."