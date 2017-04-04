New chief at Kings Chambers

How we use Cookies
Nigel Poole steps up to the top role after 13 years with Birmingham-based civil barristers' set

Nigel Poole QC has been named as the new head of Birmingham-based civil barristers' set Kings Chambers.

A specialist in personal injury and clinical negligence law, Mr Poole takes over the role from Nick Braslavsky QC.

He was called to the Bar in 1989 and joined Kings Chambers is 2004.

Mr Poole was appointed as a QC in 2012 and moves from his role as the head of the personal injury and clinical negligence department to lead the chambers.

He said: "Kings Chambers is highly regarded right across the UK due to the depth of its specialist expertise.

"My predecessor Nick has worked hard to steer chambers to its current position as a pre-eminent set with renowned specialists across a wide range of civil work.

"I shall be working to ensure that our proud tradition of community engagement and charity work continues.

"I am looking forward to working with the staff and members of Kings Chambers to build on our great work to date and ensure that chambers continues to go from strength to strength. It is a great honour."

Director Debra Andres added: "Since joining Kings Chambers 13 years ago, Nigel has firmly established himself as part of the Kings family.

"With his energy and dynamism, he has spearheaded the development of a nationally renowned clinical negligence team here at Kings.

"We are delighted to have him as our new head of chambers."

