New Birmingham office head at law firm

Clarke Willmott recruits family law partner to lead city's office after incumbent steps up to chairman's role

From left: Philip Edwards, Jonathan Morton, Andrew Beedham and Rayner Grice from Clarke Willmott
From left: Philip Edwards, Jonathan Morton, Andrew Beedham and Rayner Grice from Clarke Willmott

Law firm Clarke Willmott has appointed a new head of its Birmingham office.

Rayner Grice is a partner in the family law team and has more than 20 years of experience in the field including working on high-value and complex divorce and separation cases.

She takes over the reins from Jonathan Morton, partner in the commercial property team, who has been elected as Clarke Willmott's new chairman for the next three years.

He takes over the role from outgoing chairman Tim Walker and will oversee the development of the group's seven regional offices.

Andrew Beedham, a consultant in the corporate and commercial team, was also recently announced as the new president of Birmingham Law Society.

Finally, Birmingham-based Philip Edwards has been named as corporate social responsibility partner for the firm nationally.

A partner in the serious injury team, his expertise includes working with a wide range of charities and organisations and he will now lead the firm's policy on working in the local communities around the group's offices and championing its diversity and sustainability initiatives.

Ms Grice said: "The recent spate of high-level appointments for people at our Birmingham office, both inside and outside the firm, shows how strong our position is as a leading law firm in the city.

"The office has seen sustained growth in terms of clients, partners and staff members and the expertise we have in all areas of the firm means we are well placed to deliver outstanding results.

"I am thoroughly looking forward to further developing the growth that we have seen in Birmingham through my role as head of office and building on the success we have seen in recent years."

