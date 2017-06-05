Mills & Reeve promotes corporate partner

National law firm Mills & Reeve has bolstered the number of partners in Birmingham by promoting principal associate in the corporate team Ryan Hawley.

Mr Hawley joined the Birmingham office in 2013 from Squire Patton Boggs and focusses on the mid-market, predominantly in the West Midlands.

He helps companies, individuals and institutions buy and sell businesses, advises on shareholders agreements, joint ventures and corporate reorganisations.

Head of the Birmingham office Steve Allen said: "It is great to see such a strong internal candidate being appointed to partner, something which fits really well into our 2020 Strategy of supporting and challenging our people.

"Our corporate team has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and this promotion underlines our ambition to offer the best corporate service across the Midlands."

Elsewhere, West Midlands law firm Higgs & Sons has announced a series of internal promotions.

Geoff Kettle has been promoted to partner in the corporate team while Daniel Greatrix has been made associate in dispute resolution and David Morgan associate in private client.

Managing partner Paul Hunt said: "Internal promotions are a tangible demonstration of our commitment to the progression and development of our people and extremely important to us.

"I am delighted for Geoff, Daniel and David who are excellent ambassadors for the firm, and embody the Higgs' commitment to exceptional client service."

Weightmans has welcomed sports liability lawyer Bruce Ralston to the firm as a partner in its Birmingham office.

He joins from DAC Beachcroft and brings a vast portfolio of sports liability and complex employer/public liability experience.

He advises both insurers and insured on a wide variety of claims issues, specialising in sports-related injury claims including those relating to motor sport, rugby, football and golf.