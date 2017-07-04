Lodders merges with Birmingham law firm

From left: Beverley Morris, Martin Green, Jane Senior and Joan Price mark the merger of law firms Lodders and Divorce and Family Law Practice

West Midlands law firm Lodders has merged with Birmingham-based Divorce and Family Law Practice.

The merger takes immediate effect and will see all of the Jewellery Quarter-based firm's team move to Lodders, including its partners and co-founders Beverley Morris and Joan Price who launched it in 2002.

Divorce and Family Law Practice concentrates solely on these areas of the law and is known for dealing with complex and high value net cases and issues concerning divorce, co-habitation, civil partnership disputes and children's issues.

Lodders' senior partner Martin Green said: "The firms share the same ethos and values, with a focus on providing the very best advice, client care and service.

"Lodders already works extensively for individuals and private business clients in Birmingham and, with the addition of a Birmingham location to our Warwickshire and Gloucestershire office network, we can now give our clients even greater access and choice.

"This important move is a significant step in our overall business development and growth strategy and, for both firms, the foundation of solid succession planning.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the firm, the team and the future."

Ms Morris added: "We have many shared client relationships and have worked closely with members of Lodders' team for several years and know first-hand that the firm understands and supports our ethos, and operates a similarly partner-led and highly personal approach to client service.

"Joan will be retiring soon and we have both been looking for a firm with the right-fit for our team and professional practices and principles to ensure succession and continuity for the practice and our clients."