How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Lodders merges with Birmingham law firm

  • Updated
  • By

Jewellery Quarter-based Divorce and Family Law Practice teams up with West Midlands practice

From left: Beverley Morris, Martin Green, Jane Senior and Joan Price mark the merger of law firms Lodders and Divorce and Family Law Practice
From left: Beverley Morris, Martin Green, Jane Senior and Joan Price mark the merger of law firms Lodders and Divorce and Family Law Practice

West Midlands law firm Lodders has merged with Birmingham-based Divorce and Family Law Practice.

The merger takes immediate effect and will see all of the Jewellery Quarter-based firm's team move to Lodders, including its partners and co-founders Beverley Morris and Joan Price who launched it in 2002.

Divorce and Family Law Practice concentrates solely on these areas of the law and is known for dealing with complex and high value net cases and issues concerning divorce, co-habitation, civil partnership disputes and children's issues.

Lodders' senior partner Martin Green said: "The firms share the same ethos and values, with a focus on providing the very best advice, client care and service.

"Lodders already works extensively for individuals and private business clients in Birmingham and, with the addition of a Birmingham location to our Warwickshire and Gloucestershire office network, we can now give our clients even greater access and choice.

"This important move is a significant step in our overall business development and growth strategy and, for both firms, the foundation of solid succession planning.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the firm, the team and the future."

Ms Morris added: "We have many shared client relationships and have worked closely with members of Lodders' team for several years and know first-hand that the firm understands and supports our ethos, and operates a similarly partner-led and highly personal approach to client service.

"Joan will be retiring soon and we have both been looking for a firm with the right-fit for our team and professional practices and principles to ensure succession and continuity for the practice and our clients."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

New senior team at Kings Chambers

From left: Paul Tucker, Fiona Ashworth, Lesley Anderson, Nigel Poole and Sam Karim of Kings Chambers

Barristers appointed to top roles at chambers following recent recruitment of new head

Related Tags

In The News
Law
Colmore Business District
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

CGI of the new cinema and leisure complex in Longbridge
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Cinema chain to expand with new Birmingham launch
  2. Business News
    Acclaimed Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen to close
  3. Law
    Lodders merges with Birmingham law firm
  4. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Greater Birmingham LEP launches hunt to find new chairman
  5. Law
    New faces at Talbots

Most Recent

From left: Beverley Morris, Martin Green, Jane Senior and Joan Price mark the merger of law firms Lodders and Divorce and Family Law Practice

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the new cinema and leisure complex in Longbridge
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Cinema chain to expand with new Birmingham launch
  2. Business News
    Acclaimed Birmingham restaurant Two Cats Kitchen to close
  3. Law
    Lodders merges with Birmingham law firm
  4. Regional Affairs
    Commonwealth Games 2022: Who is behind the Birmingham bid?
  5. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Greater Birmingham LEP launches hunt to find new chairman
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor