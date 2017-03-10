Legal 'legend' given lifetime award by Birmingham Law Society

A stalwart of the Midlands legal sector who has served clients for half a century has been recognised at the 2017 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards.
Chris Owen, the former chief executive of St Philips Chambers in Birmingham, was given a lifetime achievement award at last night's ceremony at the International Convention Centre.
The son of a policeman, Mr Owen started his career in 1968 as a clerk at a firm in Leicester, later holding a number of senior positions at barristers' chambers in London and Birmingham, including 7 Bedford Row which became St Philips.
He was a member of the Bar's equality and diversity committee and its pro bono unit and also served on Birmingham Law Society's council, acting as chairman for four years.
The society's current president John Hughes said: "There is no one more deserving of this accolade than Chris.
"Widely regarded in the profession as a 'legend' and the best connected person in the law, throughout his career he has worked tirelessly to promote Birmingham as a centre for legal excellence and it is only fitting that his efforts are recognised in this way."
The annual awards have been held since 2002 and recognise the achievements of those working in the legal profession across the West Midlands.
The other winners from the 2017 ceremony were (click through here to read the full shortlist):
Law Firm of the Year (16+ partners)
Eversheds Sutherland
Law Firm of the Year (five to 15 partners)
The Community Law Partnership
Law Firm of the Year (sole practitioners up to four partners)
Fountain Solicitors
Corporate Team of the Year
DLA Piper UK
In-House Team of the Year
Coventry City Council
Corporate Social Responsibility/Pro bono Lawyer of the Year
Lorna Gavin, Gowling WLG
Paralegal of the Year
Kiri Tamber, Anthony Collins Solicitors
Partner of the Year
Rebecca Warren, Pinsent Masons
Barrister of the Year
Edward Pepperall QC, St Philips Chambers
Chartered Legal Executive of the Year
Norman Rea, Dignity Funeral Services
Assistant/Associate Solicitor of the Year
Sheree Green, Anthony Collins Solicitors
Trainee Solicitor of the Year
Matthew McDonald, Trowers & Hamlins
Mr Hughes added: "Birmingham has one of the best legal centres in the world and all of this year's winners and finalists demonstrate the strength and depth of legal talent we have, not just in Birmingham, but across the whole of the region."
More than 550 people attended this year's awards which was hosted by former BBC broadcaster and one-time Strictly Come Dancing star John Sergeant.