Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We are thrilled that the hard work of our team has been recognised by the Legal 500.

This is an independent guide to the best firms in the region and this is the first time Greens has been included.

An entry in the Legal 500 is obtained on the merit of the firm after extensive research by the Legal 500 team.

The establishment of our private paying team in 2016 with Georgina Burrows at its head and its innovative, bespoke fixed fees has clearly drawn interest from many quarters.

We expanded the team in 2017 with the addition of Susanne Leach and Gemma Preston.

In the extensive background research carried out by the Legal 500 compilers, references are sought for the whole team.

Firms do not get a mention if there is not strength across the board.

We pride ourselves on our team and know that without the high-quality service provided by everyone from our receptionist up to our directors and chief executive we would not have succeeded.

Julie Maguire, chief executive of Greens Solicitors, said: "This is another excellent achievement for the firm.

"We are very proud of the excellent work our lawyers provide to our clients, specialist knowledge of the law is expected but it is going that extra mile for our clients that makes the difference and we aim to continue this."