Technology Law Alliance is a 'powerhouse' specialist technology law firm, being independently ranked as the number one technology law firm by Legal 500 for the seventh consecutive year.

The boutique law firm's success is attributable to the 'dream team' of heavyweight technology lawyers in the form of its four directors: Jagvinder Kang, Stephen Ollerenshaw, Jeremy Newton and Gavin Wakefield.

Each of the firm's directors are 'hands-on' technology law practitioners.

They have individually and collectively advised on billions of pounds worth of technology transactions, with clients ranging from innovative start-ups to FTSE100 and NASDAQ listed companies.

Each of the directors brings to the firm approximately 20 years (if not more) of experience in advising on technology transactions.

Mr Kang and Mr Ollerenshaw were formerly senior technology lawyers with Wragge & Co (now Gowling WLG ), before co-founding Technology Law Alliance in 2003.

Both of them have undertaken in-house legal secondments, including with FTSE100 and global IT companies.

Mr Wakefield was previously UK and Ireland general counsel for global IT service provider Capgemini while Mr Newton was formerly a partner with city law firm Nabarro and assistant general counsel for Sun Microsystems.

This combination of private practice and in-house expertise ensures that the firm is able to provide commercial rather than legalistic advice to its clients.

The firm is therefore renowned for offering solutions to complex legal issues, rather than simply raising the issues for clients to resolve.

In fact, such is the prestige and expertise of the firm's lawyers, that Legal 500 has recognised the firm's directors as among the top technology lawyers in the country.

Furthermore, co-founders Mr Kang and Mr Ollerenshaw have been recognised for the seventh consecutive year within Legal 500's Elite List of UK Technology Lawyers.

In fact, this is the only law firm in the Midlands to have achieved this accolade consistently over this period of time.

It therefore comes as no surprise that large global businesses trust Technology Law Alliance for advice and assistance, with their high value and mission critical technology transactions.

The law firm specialises in technology contracts and data protection law (including GDPR), while also advising on associated employment and corporate law matters.

The firm's clients include both users and suppliers of technology, with such well-known global names as Warner Bros, Jaguar Land Rover, Weetabix and Capgemini to name a few.

Mr Kang says: "Technology touches every sector.

"Our involvement with technology transactions in a diverse range of industries, means that chances are most individuals in the UK will have benefited as an end user customer from a technology transaction which we have advised upon, whether it relates to the media, banking, IT, utilities, insurance, logistics, transportation sectors or otherwise."

The firm regularly goes head to head in contractual negotiations with some of the top London firms.

Its ability to successfully do this is what has seen it being ranked ahead of heavyweight City of London law firms, such as Clifford Chance, which was once regarded as the world's largest law firm.

Mr Kang adds: "When we established this specialist law firm over a decade ago, we set out to demonstrate that we can offer our clients 'Magic Circle' law firm quality and expertise in respect of technology transactions, without charging them 'Magic Circle' fees.

"The recognition of us as a Top Tier law firm, the multimillion-pound technology transactions which we regularly advise upon, coupled with the global corporates which we act for, confirms that we have been successful in doing that."

One of the key differentiators of Technology Law Alliance, is that all of their lawyers, whether advising on technology, employment or corporate matters, are all senior specialists in their field.

Mr Ollerenshaw comments: "A firm is only as good as its lawyers.

"Having only senior practitioners advising throughout a transaction, means that we can provide both high quality advice as well as pragmatic solutions, which comes from our practitioners each having over a decade's expertise of advising in the respective sector."

Their approach means that many of the inefficiencies of traditional law firms are eliminated, bringing the associated cost benefits for their clients.

Mr Ollerenshaw continues: "Others have sought to mimic our approach, whether through the use of freelancers or otherwise, but at the end of the day, one cannot easily replicate the expertise and quality of a specialist lawyer."

This is particularly true when you consider the enviable background and reputation of the firm's directors.

It is therefore no surprise that Legal 500 has recognised Technology Law Alliance as having the most 'Elite technology lawyers' in the Midlands.

Each director's unique background brings valuable benefits to clients.

Mr Kang is dual qualified as a technology lawyer and software engineer (with a first class honours in computer science and software engineering), thus being able to provide unique legal insights into complex technology transactions.

Mr Wakefield's heavyweight technology outsourcing background, from having worked with one of the world's top technology service companies, on some of the biggest technology deals in the IT sector, helps provide appropriate contractual safeguards for the firm's clients, with his seniority allowing him to communicate guidance effectively to the boards of such clients.

Likewise, Mr Ollerenshaw and Mr Newton have fantastic expertise, which has seen them recognised as the top technology lawyers in the country, and this clearly benefits the firm's clients.

It is this collaboration of expertise and skills which helps Technology Law Alliance's clients reap the benefits in their contractual arrangements for their technology procurement or supply deals.

Mr Kang concludes: "We do more than just advise on the legal aspects of a transaction, we guide the process, to seek to streamline discussions and help get our clients to contract quickly.

"Sometimes there are extreme time pressures for companies to complete technology transactions, and our clients often turn to us for help, as they know that we can usually do what sometimes seems impossible."

Technology Law Alliance has often undertaken transactions, in a matter of weeks, which would have taken traditional law firms months to complete.

This is achieved by the specialist firm's lawyers working alongside their clients, almost as an extension of the in-house team, rather than simply being seen as external advisers.

It is this co-operative approach, coupled with the breadth and depth of Technology Law Alliance's expertise, which makes them reliable and trusted advisers to their clients.

Technology Law Alliance is clearly the number one technology law firm, and with the top technology lawyers, their secret to success is no mystery.