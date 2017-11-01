Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walsall-based law firm Enoch Evans has achieved a Legal 500 ranking for its corporate and commercial department, which tops off a fantastic 12 months for the growing team.

In addition, managing partner David Evans and head of corporate and commercial team Sukie Shemar also received special mentions.

Mr Evans said: "We're extremely proud of our staff who have worked so hard to achieve this national recognition.

"It's a great achievement for a local firm to have been recognised for the quality of our work.

"We're one of a few law firms in the West Midlands to have been endorsed by such a prestigious legal directory and it's a testimony to the commitment and dedication of our staff."

The corporate and commercial team received significant praise from Legal 500 assessors for being "very well informed, capable and conscientious".

In particular, Ms Shemar "for handling matters promptly and efficiently".

She said: "I am thrilled that the team has been recognised for their diligence and expertise.

"The team has worked hard over the past few years to grow and offer our clients a depth of knowledge and advice on all aspects of their business.

"The team prides itself on its ability to understand its client's individual needs as well as their specific risk areas and has the ability to respond to these individual concerns in a commercial, pragmatic and cost effective manner.

"It is fantastic that the team, as well as individuals, have been included in the latest Legal 500 rankings."

The corporate and commercial team have had a busy year advising on an ever-increasing number of corporate transactions with the healthcare team also having a particularly successful year.

The team specialising in the sale and purchase of healthcare businesses, particularly retail pharmacies, have seen their specialist skills recognised by becoming one of the National Pharmacy Association's (NPA) Business Partners.

Enoch Evans is now one of a select few solicitor firms recognised by the NPA as holding the necessary skills and experience to work with its members.

Ms Shemar explains: "It is a testament to the skills the healthcare team possesses that it has been partnered with an organisation such as the NPA.

"They have faith in our abilities and approach. Quite rightly, the NPA is looking to protect the interests of its members and we firmly believe this team at Enoch Evans is best placed to do this."

The dedicated healthcare team has extensive knowledge in this specialist area and comprises cross-firm specialists from corporate, commercial property, regulatory, commercial, civil litigation and employment departments.

Along with pharmacy clients, the team also acts for a large range of dentists, doctors, care homes and opticians.

The team also had a busy and successful time exhibiting at the Pharmacy Show at the NEC in October where Enoch Evans has exhibited for many years.

The exhibition brings together pharmacists and their suppliers from across the country and Enoch Evans' presence at the event demonstrates its active and ongoing involvement in the sector.

The wider corporate and commercial team has extensive skills and knowledge base with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, restructuring, corporate transactions, joint ventures, commercial contracts, intellectual property and franchising.

The department is also supported by a team of skilled commercial property solicitors with specialist knowledge in commercial development, secured lending and property investment.

The firm also specialises in a range of private client services, wills, taxes and probate, management of financial affairs, care solutions, matrimonial and family, child care, employment law, civil litigation, residential conveyancing and criminal and motoring offences.