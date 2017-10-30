Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mills & Reeve has had much to celebrate over the last 12 months, both in Birmingham and across the UK.

Here in the Midlands, the firm has hugely expanded its presence in the corporate sphere, complementing its long-standing strengths in healthcare, education and private client work.

Recruiting renowned business-focused lawyers and pioneering a collection of campaigns that have celebrated the region's most innovative and forward thinking businesses, has cemented the firm's place at the heart of the business community.

The inaugural Innovation 50 and Defying Gravity, which both highlighted the innovation, resilience and ambition of the UK and Midlands' mid-market companies, have clearly resonated with those looking to seize new growth opportunities.

The 2017 Legal 500 reflects this growth and its commitment to shining a light on the UK's business excellence.

Being recognised as a top-tier firm in 44 practices - two more than in 2016 - and recommended in a further 57, with seven new rankings including infrastructure, FinTech and media, it's clear that they're not only building on our historic strengths but also responding to new and emerging industries.

Hiring and nurturing the best people is a central focus - 19 of Mills & Reeve's Birmingham teams were recommended, including six in the top tier.

Seven Birmingham partners were highlighted as leading individuals, including head of office Steve Allen, who also runs the firm's top tier commercial disputes team and 17 team members were recognised as next generation lawyers.

Ruth Andrew is a contracts lawyer who advises businesses on a range of areas such as collaboration agreements and supply contracts.

Her team's specialism is supply chain management across sectors including manufacturing, automotive and technology - reflecting and supporting the region's industrial prowess.

Sarah Kenyon is a litigator working for the UK's insurance companies, resolving complex disputes and professional negligence claims.

Her work encompasses a diverse range of sectors including healthcare, education and professional services. David Varnham is a finance specialist who joined the firm in 2016.

He heads up the banking team and is responsible for growing the practice across the UK, bringing with him a track record for international transactions.

Sarah Wood advises individuals and families on wills, succession planning, lifetime gifts, family trusts, lasting powers of attorney and the administration of complex estates.

She is also a trustee of a charitable trust that helps to purchase works of art for Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.