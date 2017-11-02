Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since its inception in 2006 as a brand new niche corporate practice, Hawkins Hatton has continued to enjoy success both locally and nationally in the space that is the highly competitive legal services market in the West Midlands.

Hawkins Hatton's niche service offering is corporate, commercial property and commercial dispute resolution.

The practice has been recognised as one of the Midlands' most proactive, considerate and "highly capable" firms, always striving to find "a complete solution to legal issues".

The Legal 500 said it had "created a strong reputation in a relatively short period of time and the team demonstrates excellent service and comprehensive industry knowledge in a range of sectors including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, social care, farming and IT".

The success of Hawkins Hatton can be attributed to its high standard of work and commitment to clients.

It prides itself on exceeding the expectations of its clients in respect of the delivery of its legal services.

Hawkins Hatton's tenacious commercial approach has enabled it to take full advantage of the new opportunities the challenging legal market has offered.

To that end, the Legal 500 has said that "the fixed fee approach makes it very competitive on price".

Hawkins Hatton has continued in its expansion by attracting high-profile clients and highly regarded banks such as RBS, Santander, HSBC, Svenska Handelsbanken and Lloyds.

The Legal 500 has noted that the practice "is best known for acting for major lenders in the secured lending space where it progresses cases efficiently, quickly and with little fuss".

Head of corporate law Colin Rodrigues said: "The recipe for success is not a difficult one given that our ethos has always been to partner our clients, such that we are working with them rather than for them."

Mr Rodrigues is ranked as a leading individual in the Legal 500 and described as "highly regarded in the local market".

He added: "Commercial clients always have foremost in their minds the smooth running of their business and do not enjoy distractions.

"That is why, in my view, the success of any legal practice is having commercial acumen which takes these client problems away, by negotiating and agreeing the legal and commercial issues for the client as if they were their own.

"Having started Hawkins Hatton as a new business, we have faced many of the same challenges that our clients will have come across, making us better able to not just advise but also appreciate the implications of the advice as business owners."

He concluded: "With a focused approach, we have continued to provide niche services, establishing a deep footprint in the West Midlands in respect of the quality of clients and value of transactions, which has set Hawkins Hatton aside from larger national practices."