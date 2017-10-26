Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual ranking of the West Midlands' top law firms is back and in the Birmingham Post.

We have again teamed up with some of Birmingham and the region's top firms to take a look at the key issues affecting the sector in a special supplement.

The Legal 500 West Midlands ranks practices and individuals across a broad range of sectors including corporate launch, human rights and family.

This year's foreword, which can be read in full here, has been penned by Andrew Beedham, current president of Birmingham Law Society.

He says: "Continuing uncertainty over Brexit, its timing and consequences for business continues to cast a shadow over all of us.

"But we are a resilient lot in the West Midlands and the latest Legal 500 survey bears that out when it reports that Brexit has 'left the West Midlands in a state of quiet confidence'.

"I believe that confidence is well placed. Our region is growing. Our legal sector matches the confidence and vibrancy shown by our clients."

The supplement can read in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post, out in shops now, or via our PageSuite software here.