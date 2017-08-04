Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of promotions have been made at the Birmingham and Solihull offices of law firm Shakespeare Martineau.

Five associates in the Birmingham office have all stepped up to legal director.

They are Claire Burrows, Michael Brooks and Adam Parry from the litigation and dispute resolution team, Marie-Therese Harper from corporate and commercial and Fiona Farrell in the private capital team.

Hannah Tait, who is based in the Solihull office, has also been promoted from associate to legal director in the private capital team.

Head of development Jay Lutwyche said:"We recognise that top class legal counsel, rooted in commercial nous, is what our clients are looking for and the talent acquisition and promotions within the firm are reflective of people who can deliver just that.

"The progression of this passionate and enthusiastic group is testament to their hard work and commitment, and utilising the training infrastructure provided by the firm has helped to catapult their careers to the next level.

"The West Midlands marketplace is bursting with enterprise and innovation and having specialists that can support such ambition is crucial."