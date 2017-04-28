Law firm finds new Birmingham home

A law firm is relocating its Birmingham office to new premises.

Thompsons Solicitors will move from Mclaren to Embassy House in Church Street after signing a ten-year lease on 7,600 sq ft of office space.

The move comes after Thompsons Solicitors decided it wanted all of its staff based on a single floorplate.

Embassy House is ten storeys and was recently acquired by Catalyst Capital, the European real estate investment and asset management firm, from Royal London Asset Management.

The new owner said it planned to improve it further following an extensive refurbishment carried out in 2012 including refreshing the reception area, adding roof terraces on the upper floors and a cycle hub in the basement.

The deal was agreed by property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield on behalf of Catalyst Capital.

David Rigby, associate in Cushman & Wakefield's office agency team, said: "We are delighted to have agreed this letting to Thompsons Solicitors at Embassy House.

"The company joins established tenants such as Maersk, AIG and Marston Group.

"Embassy House continues to attract quality tenants.....the planned improvements are going to help us attract further tenants in the near future."

Sarah Cooper of Catalyst Capital added: "This is an exciting opportunity to improve and refresh Embassy House which is well positioned both within the central business district and close proximity to the Snow Hill regeneration area."

GVA is joint letting agency alongside Cushman & Wakefield. Sanderson Weatherall represented Thompsons Solicitors.