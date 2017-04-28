How we use Cookies
Law firm finds new Birmingham home

Thompsons Solicitors will relocate to new base in Colmore Business District

Embassy House in Birmingham city centre
Thompsons Solicitors is moving to Embassy House

A law firm is relocating its Birmingham office to new premises.

Thompsons Solicitors will move from Mclaren to Embassy House in Church Street after signing a ten-year lease on 7,600 sq ft of office space.

The move comes after Thompsons Solicitors decided it wanted all of its staff based on a single floorplate.

Embassy House is ten storeys and was recently acquired by Catalyst Capital, the European real estate investment and asset management firm, from Royal London Asset Management.

The new owner said it planned to improve it further following an extensive refurbishment carried out in 2012 including refreshing the reception area, adding roof terraces on the upper floors and a cycle hub in the basement.

The deal was agreed by property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield on behalf of Catalyst Capital.

David Rigby, associate in Cushman & Wakefield's office agency team, said: "We are delighted to have agreed this letting to Thompsons Solicitors at Embassy House.

"The company joins established tenants such as Maersk, AIG and Marston Group.

"Embassy House continues to attract quality tenants.....the planned improvements are going to help us attract further tenants in the near future."

Sarah Cooper of Catalyst Capital added: "This is an exciting opportunity to improve and refresh Embassy House which is well positioned both within the central business district and close proximity to the Snow Hill regeneration area."

GVA is joint letting agency alongside Cushman & Wakefield. Sanderson Weatherall represented Thompsons Solicitors.

Employment Law focus in Birmingham Post supplement

Gender pay gap and the minimum wage feature in special legal supplement

Legal 'legend' given lifetime award by Birmingham Law Society

Chris Owen collects his lifetime achievement award at the Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards 2017

Chris Owen's 50-year career recognised at last night's ceremony as West Midlands legal sector is celebrated at annual awards

The Colmore Building is among the winners at the BCO Awards
  1. British Council for Offices
    Trio of Birmingham buildings crowned region's best
  2. Colmore Business District
    Law firm finds new Birmingham home
  3. Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham
    Birmingham cancer centre to undergo £3.2m expansion
  4. Post People
    Aviva Investors tell DLA Piper's breakfast club why they're investing in Birmingham
  5. Commercial Property
    Legendary pub The Rainbow in Digbeth to close down

