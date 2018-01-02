Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands law firm Lodders has appointed its youngest ever managing partner.

Paul Mourton, 39, has been head of Lodders' real estate team since 2015 and in charge of its Cheltenham office since it opened in 2013.

A specialist in property investment and development, particularly in the industrial and logistics sectors, Mr Mourton primarily acts for high net-worth individuals and private family property companies across the UK.

He originally joined Lodders in 2008 from national firm Charles Russell.

Mr Mourton takes over from Rod Bird, who has been managing partner for the last 17 years, and will work closely with the firm's senior partner Martin Green.

He said: "I am delighted to have been elected managing partner to lead the firm into and through the next phase of its growth.

"Lodders has a long history and has built up a fantastic pedigree since it was formed 230 years ago.

"My aim is to build upon the firm's success and excellent reputation by being ambitious but not reckless and to maintain a strategy of measured expansion.

"I want to ensure the firm's ethos and reputation for excellent, quality client service is maintained by continuing to gather a team of best in breed, quality lawyers, who deliver quality advice.

"The firm has recorded year-on-year growth in recent years but has expanded significantly since 2013 when we opened our fast-growing Cheltenham office.

"Most recently, we merged with top-tier Birmingham niche family law firm, Divorce and Family Law Practice, giving us a foothold in the city centre.

"The firm is alive to opportunities for future growth, and I hope to continue to build our team of leading legal specialists, while maintaining our enviable and friendly culture."

Mr Bird added: "Since Paul joined the firm, he has brought energy, ambition and exceptional legal and business skill to the firm.

"He has steered the establishment of the Cheltenham office and grown the profile, reputation and size of the real estate team to become one of the pre-eminent teams in the West Midlands.

"Paul is the ideal individual to take the firm on the next phase in its succession, supported by Lodders' strong management team."