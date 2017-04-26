How we use Cookies
New senior team at Kings Chambers

Barristers appointed to top roles at chambers following recent recruitment of new head

From left: Paul Tucker, Fiona Ashworth, Lesley Anderson, Nigel Poole and Sam Karim
From left: Paul Tucker, Fiona Ashworth, Lesley Anderson, Nigel Poole and Sam Karim of Kings Chambers

Birmingham-based Kings Chambers has unveiled a new leadership team following the recent appointment of Nigel Poole as head of chambers.

Paul Tucker, who took silk in 2010 and has experience contesting high-profile cases in the planning court, has become deputy head of chambers and remains as head of planning.

Lesley Anderson, who took silk in 2006 and specialises in all aspects of chancery and commercial litigation, has taken the role of head of chancery and commercial law.

She is joined by Sam Karim, who took silk this year to become the youngest on the northern circuit and is head of administrative and public law.

Completing the new team is Fiona Ashworth, a specialist in personal injury and professional and clinical negligence who has served 29 years at the bar.

She has been named head of clinical negligence and personal injury.

Mr Poole said: "I am delighted to be working with the new leadership team at Kings Chambers.

"Not only are they distinguished in their own fields of practice but together they make a formidable and dynamic management group of which the Kings family of barristers, clerks and other staff can be proud.

"Kings Chambers offers a breadth of specialist expertise in civil law that is second to none.

"We are committed to providing a highly professional, efficient and accessible service."

Kings Chambers has 110 barristers working from offices in Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Legal 'legend' given lifetime award by Birmingham Law Society

Chris Owen collects his lifetime achievement award at the Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards 2017

Chris Owen's 50-year career recognised at last night's ceremony as West Midlands legal sector is celebrated at annual awards

