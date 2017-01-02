Jaguar Land Rover wins trademark battle over Defender

West Midlands luxury car marque Jaguar Land Rover has won a legal battle with a Canadian company related to its famous Defender trademark.

The car maker took action in the High Court against Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) which was using the name of its iconic off-roader - production of which ceased earlier this year.

The legal action was taken in relation to an all-terrain vehicle developed by BPR which it marketed as a "fun, recreational off-roader" and badged as a Defender.

Following JLR's legal claim, the High Court has issued a Consent Order stating that BRP had infringed the Defender trademark.

Although Defender production came to an end a year ago after almost 70 years, the name is far from dead with Jaguar Land Rover set to launch an all-new version of its most famous vehicle - possibly as early as next year.

Following the action, BRP is set to abandon a current EU trademark application for Defender and has given assurances it will not seek to register another mark within the EU for Defender or similar marks such as Defender Max or Defender Pro.

The High Court ruling means BRP cannot use Defender on any goods and must remove the badge from all goods, including any promotional material such as brochures and their web pages, in the EU.

Bombardier must also pay a small amount in damages and legal costs.

JLR welcomed the outcome of the case and said it demonstrated it would "protect its brand resolutely", adding it would pursue legal action wherever necessary against anyone trying to pass off anything similar.

JLR's legal director Keith Benjamin said: "We welcome this ruling, recognising the enforceability of our intellectual property rights and preventing use by third parties.

"The Land Rover Defender is an iconic vehicle that is part of Jaguar Land Rover's past, present and future.

"The success of our business is based on unique design and engineering attributes, and we intend to protect the brand robustly around the world."

The Defender, originally simply known as the Land Rover, was in continuous production at Land Rover's Solihull factory from 1948 to 2016.

In all 2,016,933 Series I, II and III Land Rovers and Defenders were built, using a manufacturing process that changed little in almost 70 years.

