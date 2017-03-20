Gowling expands top team with three new partners

Gowling WLG has expanded its partnership at Two Snowhill

The Birmingham head office of law firm Gowling WLG has appointed three new partners.

Samantha Holland, Mark Stephenson and Elizabeth Gane are all stepping up as part of a round of promotions across the group.

Ms Holland is part of the commercial litigation team and has advised on some of the firm's largest and most high-profile disputes while Mr Stephenson specialises in non-contentious construction law, acting predominantly for real estate developers and investors.

Ms Gane becomes a partner in the pensions team and has a wealth of experience advising both trustee and employer side clients on a range of pensions issues.

David Fennell, chief executive Gowling WLG, said: "Our new partners advise clients in some of our most successful practices and sectors.

"They have all demonstrated energy, innovation and commitment in helping these clients achieve their business objectives over a number of years. I am delighted to welcome them to the partnership."

Elsewhere in the West Midlands legal sector, a senior commercial lawyer has joined the expanding corporate team at Higgs & Sons.

Peter Manford has been appointed as a commercial partner from Knights, bringing experience in all forms of commercial contractual services, particularly in the fields of outsourcing, supply chain, pharmaceuticals and education.

Mr Manford began his career in London but has worked in the Midlands for much of the last 20 years, including time as commercial director of a pharmaceuticals company which during his tenure more than doubled its value.

Two new faces have joined the family law team at FBC Manby Bowdler.

Associate Harbinder Gosal has been recruited from QualitySolicitors Davisons in the West Midlands, after working with firms in Manchester and Redditch, and deals with all aspects of family law, specialising in privately funded divorce and matrimonial finance cases.

Sarah Millington has joined, also as an associate solicitor, from Hatchers in Shropshire and deals with all legal issues arising from relationship breakdowns but focuses specifically on financial issues.

Shakespeare Martineau has expanded its partnership with the appointment of regeneration and projects lawyer Stephen Chalcraft.

He will work closely with the firm's real estate, energy, infrastructure and planning lawyers on major projects across higher education, public and private sectors.

He has nearly two decades of experience working with major law firms in the City of London and the North West.

Finally, former Birmingham City Council principal solicitor Matiss Krumins has joined 3PB's growing family team.

Mr Krumins was called to the Bar in 2008 and qualified as a solicitor in 2011, specialising in public law children proceedings and judicial review.

He has significant experience and expertise in care proceedings, including complex cases involving non-accidental injury, sexual abuse, fictitious and induced illness.