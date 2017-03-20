How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Gowling expands top team with three new partners

Trio join partnership at historic Birmingham law firm plus a round up of other appointments from the West Midlands legal sector

Gowling WLG has expanded its partnership at Two Snowhill

The Birmingham head office of law firm Gowling WLG has appointed three new partners.

Samantha Holland, Mark Stephenson and Elizabeth Gane are all stepping up as part of a round of promotions across the group.

Ms Holland is part of the commercial litigation team and has advised on some of the firm's largest and most high-profile disputes while Mr Stephenson specialises in non-contentious construction law, acting predominantly for real estate developers and investors.

Ms Gane becomes a partner in the pensions team and has a wealth of experience advising both trustee and employer side clients on a range of pensions issues.

David Fennell, chief executive Gowling WLG, said: "Our new partners advise clients in some of our most successful practices and sectors.

"They have all demonstrated energy, innovation and commitment in helping these clients achieve their business objectives over a number of years. I am delighted to welcome them to the partnership."

Elsewhere in the West Midlands legal sector, a senior commercial lawyer has joined the expanding corporate team at Higgs & Sons.

Peter Manford has been appointed as a commercial partner from Knights, bringing experience in all forms of commercial contractual services, particularly in the fields of outsourcing, supply chain, pharmaceuticals and education.

Mr Manford began his career in London but has worked in the Midlands for much of the last 20 years, including time as commercial director of a pharmaceuticals company which during his tenure more than doubled its value.

Two new faces have joined the family law team at FBC Manby Bowdler.

Associate Harbinder Gosal has been recruited from QualitySolicitors Davisons in the West Midlands, after working with firms in Manchester and Redditch, and deals with all aspects of family law, specialising in privately funded divorce and matrimonial finance cases.

Sarah Millington has joined, also as an associate solicitor, from Hatchers in Shropshire and deals with all legal issues arising from relationship breakdowns but focuses specifically on financial issues.

Shakespeare Martineau has expanded its partnership with the appointment of regeneration and projects lawyer Stephen Chalcraft.

He will work closely with the firm's real estate, energy, infrastructure and planning lawyers on major projects across higher education, public and private sectors.

He has nearly two decades of experience working with major law firms in the City of London and the North West.

Finally, former Birmingham City Council principal solicitor Matiss Krumins has joined 3PB's growing family team.

Mr Krumins was called to the Bar in 2008 and qualified as a solicitor in 2011, specialising in public law children proceedings and judicial review.

He has significant experience and expertise in care proceedings, including complex cases involving non-accidental injury, sexual abuse, fictitious and induced illness.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Forum launched for PAs and executive assistants

Dawn Adlam, BizLinks; Daniel Skermer, Park Regis; Joan Smith, Solihull Chamber of Commerce.

The Birmingham PA Forum aims to bring together personal and executive assistants from across the West Midlands region

Previous Articles

Family and Divorce Law feature in Birmingham Post supplement

Latest special pullout looks at one of the most emotive areas of the legal profession

Related Tags

In The News
Law
Colmore Business District
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

The Fiddle & Bone
  1. Commercial Property
    This is what is happening to The Fiddle & Bone after it closed
  2. Electric Cinema Birmingham
    The Electric calls for halt to advertising hoarding plan
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    This new Black Country factory turns sanitary towels into fuel
  4. Commercial Property
    Loki Wine is doubling its size - and this is what you can get
  5. Post People
    Forum launched for PAs and executive assistants

Most Recent

Gowling WLG has expanded its partnership at Two Snowhill

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Fiddle & Bone
  1. Commercial Property
    This is what is happening to The Fiddle & Bone after it closed
  2. Electric Cinema Birmingham
    The Electric calls for halt to advertising hoarding plan
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    This new Black Country factory turns sanitary towels into fuel
  4. Commercial Property
    Loki Wine is doubling its size - and this is what you can get
  5. Post People
    Forum launched for PAs and executive assistants
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor