Family and Divorce Law feature in Birmingham Post supplement

The issue of family and divorce law comes into sharp focus in this week's Birmingham Post.

A special pullout supplement examines some of the key issues affecting what can be one of the most emotive areas of the legal profession.

Claire Darley, from Birmingham Law Society, pens a foreword about pending changes to divorce laws which have been in place for 40 years.

Robert Bourns, president of The Law Society, looks at the cost of accessing legal advice but says it need not be as expensive as people may fear.

Other support and comment in the supplement comes from Harrison Clark Rickerbys, N Legal and Anthony Collins

The supplement can be read in this week's edition of the Birmingham Post or online here.