Eversheds strengthens senior team

Law firm makes series of promotions and appointments to bolster its teams at Birmingham office

Mark Beardmore, senior office partner in Birmingham with law firm Eversheds Sutherland (extreme right), with some of the new partners at the firm
Law firm Eversheds Sutherland has made a series of senior appointments and partner promotions in its Birmingham office.

Tom Birchall and Matthew Storer, in the real estate team, and corporate solicitors Theresa-Marie Stodell and Mark Taylor have all joined the partnership.

In addition, Wie-Men Ho and Amanda Smith in the human resources team have been promoted to legal director and employment partner Nick Jew has been appointed to the firm's HR team.

Mr Jew has worked as a consultant since 2015 after he joined Eversheds from DLA Piper where he was a partner and head of the employment team.

The Colmore Row practice has also recruited real estate partner Mark Chester from Gowling WLG where he has spent the past 17 years.

Mr Chester is a specialist in alternative assets and has more than 25 years of experience.

Pensions partner Georgina Rankin has also joined Eversheds' human resources practice group.

She has specialised in advising both corporate sponsors and trustees of occupational pension plans for almost 20 years and joins the firm's 16-strong Birmingham pensions team from Squire Patton Boggs.

Mark Beardmore, senior office partner in Birmingham, said: "It is fantastic to be able to recognise the talent, development and drive of so many senior colleagues as well as to welcome new members to the firm.

"These are exciting times in the West Midlands region.

"There is a real sense of opportunity in the region and it is the continued growth of our Birmingham office that has allowed us to keep investing in the careers of our teams."

