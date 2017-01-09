How we use Cookies
Eversheds recruits new partner to Birmingham team

Adam Fisher is a new partner in the law firm's litigation team and brings experience of handling a wide range of commercial disputes

The Birmingham office of law firm Eversheds has recruited a new partner.

Adam Fisher has joined the firm’s litigation team, having previously been a director at Gowling WLG where he spent 12 years handling a wide range of commercial and corporate disputes for UK and international corporates, hedge funds and high net-worth individuals.

His move follows the recent appointment of Jonathan Douglas, also as a partner, and will complement the expanding litigation group.

Mr Fisher specialises in high-value and high-reputation matters of strategic importance to clients with a focus on multi-party disputes.

His practice is broadly segregated into three areas - general commercial litigation, reputation and crisis management and disputes in relation to the misuse of confidential information.

He said: “I am looking forward to joining Eversheds and developing and building the commercial litigation practice.

“The geographical reach as well as the strength of the sectors I will be focusing on makes the practice very attractive.”

Gary Pellow, partner and UK head of commercial dispute resolution at Eversheds, said: “Adam brings a broad range of complementary litigation skills to the core commercial disputes practice which is already performing strongly.

“He will be a welcome addition to the team in Birmingham where he already has a strong regional reputation.

“I’m delighted that Helen Amison is also joining the team from Gowling WLG as a senior associate.”

David Beswick, Birmingham senior partner, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Adam to the office, he has a strong track record and we look forward to working with him as part of the team.”

