Hot Topic:

Employment Law focus in Birmingham Post supplement

  • Updated
  • By

Gender pay gap and the minimum wage feature in special legal supplement

The complex matter of employment law is under the spotlight in a special supplement in this week's Birmingham Post.

Birmingham Law Society is supporting our supplement with Michael Hibbs, chairman of its employment law committee, penning a foreword on a field of the legal sector which touches everyone's lives.

Referring to the UK's pending exit from the EU, Mr Gibbs says: "It is the assumption that, because significant parts of our employment laws had their genesis European Directives, most of this will be removed from our statute.

"What is changing is the increasing focus on the rights and entitlements of those who are engaged in the so-called 'gig economy'.

"In cases involving Uber, Deliveroo and others, there is a challenge to the belief that their drivers, plumbers etc are self-employed contractors."

Other contributions come from Sydney Mitchell on gender pay, DLA Piper on big issues facing the sector in 2017, Peninsula on minimum pay and Irwin Mitchell on the status of staff.

The Employment Law supplement is available in this week's Birmingham Post - out now - and online here.

