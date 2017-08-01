Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leading barrister sets in the Midlands have come into focus in the latest Birmingham Post.

We have produced a special supplement looking at the some of the key players in the sector and examining some of the hot issues affecting the profession.

Birmingham Law Society is principal sponsor of the supplement and its vice-president James Turner has penned a foreword.

He said: "The chambers in this region offer an extensive range of services rivalling the offering in London and in some instances also having a presence in London.

"The Midlands Circuit is perfectly placed to provide representation in cases as diverse as family, criminal, technology, construction, commercial and all aspects of the civil law.

"The success of the Midlands Bar is reflective of the growth of legal services in Greater Birmingham and the Midlands in general."

Also supporting the supplement are No5, Cornerstone, St Ives and KCH Garden Square.

The supplement is available in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post and online here.