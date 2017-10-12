Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The annual countdown of the West Midlands' and UK's top law firms is back this month.

The Legal 500, out today, ranks the top practices across the region and country from a wide and diverse range of fields of law.

Themes covered in this year's book include civil liberties, fintech, immigration, shipping and real estate among many more.

The 2017 version is the 13th edition of The Legal 500 and the Birmingham Post will once again be featuring some of the keys players and firms in a special supplement later this month.

Editor-in-chief and chairman John Pritchard writes in his introduction: "Our aim is to provide independent, unbiased commentary on the leading law firms - and lawyers - in one of the most important legal marketplaces in the world.

"We target our editorial at corporate counsel, and others who use law firms, so they have a genuinely independent guide to the relative strengths (and weaknesses) of the market leaders.

"The Legal 500 series today provides the most comprehensive worldwide coverage currently available on legal services providers in over 110 jurisdictions.

"Used by commercial and private clients, corporate counsel, chief executives, finance directors and professional advisers - as well as by other referrers of work both nationally and internationally - the series is widely regarded as offering the definitive judgement of law firm capabilities."

The Birmingham Post's Legal 500 supplement will be published with the main newspaper on October 26.

