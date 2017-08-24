Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world of corporate and commercial law comes into focus in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post.

Birmingham Law Society, alongside other leading experts in the field from across the city, have addressed some of the key issues affecting the industry in a special supplement.

Andrew Beedham, current president of Birmingham Law Society, has penned the introduction in which he discusses the city's position as a leading hub in this area of the legal profession.

He writes: "Outside of London, Birmingham is the largest city economy in the UK with an economic output of more than £23 billion a year and growing.

"Business looks to be booming with growth in our traditional sectors, such as automotive and manufacturing, and in new sectors.

"Given the success and growth of the region's business community, it is perhaps no surprise that Birmingham is home to some of the best corporate and commercial law firms in Europe."

Also writing in the supplement is Adam Kudryl, a director with Ansons, and John Irving, a partner with Clarke Willmott.

The supplement is available in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post - out today - and online here.