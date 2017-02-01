How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham Law Society unveils 2017 awards shortlist

Find out here if your colleague or firm has been nominated in this year's awards

Winners at the 2016 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards

The shortlist for the 2017 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been unveiled.

Mills & Reeve, DWF and Thursfields Legal are among those receiving multiple nominations for this year's event.

The Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been showcasing the best of the region's legal talent since 2002 and it is now a firm fixture in the annual calendar for the city's legal sector.

The awards are open to firms and individuals, across all levels of the legal spectrum, which operate in the West Midlands, from sole practitioners to trainee solicitors, barristers to paralegals.

This year's ceremony is being held on March 9 at the ICC in Broad Street, hosted by broadcaster and journalist John Sergeant.

The 2017 shortlist is:

Trainee Solicitor

Amardeep Bahia, Mills & Reeve

Thomas Edwards, Enoch Evans

Pardeep Lagha, Squire Patton Boggs

Matthew McDonald, Trowers & Hamlins

Natalie Moustache Anthony Collins Solicitors

Barrister of the Year

Leisha Bond, St Philips Chambers

Gemma Bowes, St Ives Chambers

Sarah Clover, Kings Chambers

Jason Hadden, St Ives Chambers

Edward Pepperall, St Philips Chambers

Tariq Sadiq, St Philips Chambers

Paralegal of the Year

Subhana Anhu, Trowers & Hamlins

Jaspreet Atwal, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Samuel Dawber, DWF

Amandip, Dhillon Mills & Reeve

Kiri Tamber, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Chartered Legal Executive of the Year

Amanda Holland, Sydney Mitchell

Sam Kent, QualitySolicitors Davisons

Norman Rea, Dignity PLC

Kevin Roberts, City of Wolverhampton Council

Amanda Wootton, Gateley

Assistant/Associate Solicitor of the Year

Matthew Cannan, Blair Allison

Tanya Chadha, Trowers & Hamlins

Imogen Francis, Shoosmiths

Sheree Green, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Laura Ralfe, Irwin Mitchell Solicitors

Corporate Social Responsibility and Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year

Gemma Bowes, St Ives Chambers

Lorna Gavin, Gowling WLG

Abigail Halcarz, Shakespeare Martineau

Nerissa Hatcher, DWF

Linden Thomas, University of Birmingham

Partner of the Year

Michelle Chamberlain, Thursfields Legal

Neil Davies, Neil Davies & Partners

Kathy Halliday, Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Richard Santy, Mills & Reeve

Rebecca Warren, Pinsent Masons

Corporate Team of the Year

Browne Jacobson

DLA Piper

Gateley

Mills & Reeve

Squire Patton Boggs

In-House Legal Team of the Year

Coventry City Council

National Grid

Trident Social Investment Group

City of Wolverhampton Council

Law Firm of the Year (sole practitioners up to four partners)

ASR Legal Services

Averta Employment Lawyers

Fountain Solicitors

Greens Solicitors

Neil Davies & Partners

Law Firm of the Year (five to 15 partners)

Jonas Roy Bloom

QualitySolicitors Davisons

Sydney Mitchell

The Community Law Partnership

Thursfields Legal

Law Firm of the Year (16+ partners)

Eversheds

Gateley

Mills & Reeve

Pinsent Masons

Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be announced on the night.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

HSBC's old branch in Moseley is becoming a Dares bar
  1. Commercial Property
    Davenports brewery to open two new Birmingham bars later this year
  2. Finance
    New home for PKF Cooper Parry
  3. Legal
    Birmingham Law Society unveils 2017 awards shortlist
  4. Construction
    Birmingham enjoying record levels of construction
  5. Commercial Property
    Record year for Birmingham's hotels

Most Recent

Winners at the 2016 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards

Most read on Birmingham Post

HSBC's old branch in Moseley is becoming a Dares bar
  1. Commercial Property
    Davenports brewery to open two new Birmingham bars later this year
  2. Finance
    New home for PKF Cooper Parry
  3. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham's trains are getting a new lick of paint and here's how they will look
  4. Construction
    Birmingham enjoying record levels of construction
  5. Commercial Property
    Record year for Birmingham's hotels
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor