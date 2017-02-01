Birmingham Law Society unveils 2017 awards shortlist

The shortlist for the 2017 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been unveiled.

Mills & Reeve, DWF and Thursfields Legal are among those receiving multiple nominations for this year's event.

The Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been showcasing the best of the region's legal talent since 2002 and it is now a firm fixture in the annual calendar for the city's legal sector.

The awards are open to firms and individuals, across all levels of the legal spectrum, which operate in the West Midlands, from sole practitioners to trainee solicitors, barristers to paralegals.

This year's ceremony is being held on March 9 at the ICC in Broad Street, hosted by broadcaster and journalist John Sergeant.

The 2017 shortlist is:

Trainee Solicitor

Amardeep Bahia, Mills & Reeve

Thomas Edwards, Enoch Evans

Pardeep Lagha, Squire Patton Boggs

Matthew McDonald, Trowers & Hamlins

Natalie Moustache Anthony Collins Solicitors

Barrister of the Year

Leisha Bond, St Philips Chambers

Gemma Bowes, St Ives Chambers

Sarah Clover, Kings Chambers

Jason Hadden, St Ives Chambers

Edward Pepperall, St Philips Chambers

Tariq Sadiq, St Philips Chambers

Paralegal of the Year

Subhana Anhu, Trowers & Hamlins

Jaspreet Atwal, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Samuel Dawber, DWF

Amandip, Dhillon Mills & Reeve

Kiri Tamber, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Chartered Legal Executive of the Year

Amanda Holland, Sydney Mitchell

Sam Kent, QualitySolicitors Davisons

Norman Rea, Dignity PLC

Kevin Roberts, City of Wolverhampton Council

Amanda Wootton, Gateley

Assistant/Associate Solicitor of the Year

Matthew Cannan, Blair Allison

Tanya Chadha, Trowers & Hamlins

Imogen Francis, Shoosmiths

Sheree Green, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Laura Ralfe, Irwin Mitchell Solicitors

Corporate Social Responsibility and Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year

Gemma Bowes, St Ives Chambers

Lorna Gavin, Gowling WLG

Abigail Halcarz, Shakespeare Martineau

Nerissa Hatcher, DWF

Linden Thomas, University of Birmingham

Partner of the Year

Michelle Chamberlain, Thursfields Legal

Neil Davies, Neil Davies & Partners

Kathy Halliday, Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Richard Santy, Mills & Reeve

Rebecca Warren, Pinsent Masons

Corporate Team of the Year

Browne Jacobson

DLA Piper

Gateley

Mills & Reeve

Squire Patton Boggs

In-House Legal Team of the Year

Coventry City Council

National Grid

Trident Social Investment Group

City of Wolverhampton Council

Law Firm of the Year (sole practitioners up to four partners)

ASR Legal Services

Averta Employment Lawyers

Fountain Solicitors

Greens Solicitors

Neil Davies & Partners

Law Firm of the Year (five to 15 partners)

Jonas Roy Bloom

QualitySolicitors Davisons

Sydney Mitchell

The Community Law Partnership

Thursfields Legal

Law Firm of the Year (16+ partners)

Eversheds

Gateley

Mills & Reeve

Pinsent Masons

Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be announced on the night.