TSB creating 120 new jobs in Birmingham - this is how to apply

High street bank is expanding its customer service and payments team in Sheldon

7 interview tips to help you get that job
High street bank TSB is creating 120 jobs by expanding its back office team in Birmingham.

The group is recruiting for the roles at its office in Coventry Road, Sheldon, which will grow the team there to more than 600 staff.

The roles available are in the bank's payments team where staff help customers with issues such as BACS and international and cheque transactions.

As well as answering customer enquiries and making fraud checks, recruits will be responsible for making sure payments are made to and from customers' accounts.

TSB's financial crime operations team is responsible for protecting the bank and its customers from all types of financial crime and the team performs investigations using advanced detection systems.

Padraig Carton, customer service operations director with TSB, said: "It's fantastic to be recruiting in Sheldon at what is an incredibly exciting time to join TSB.

"Later this year, we will be moving to our new, state-of-the-art banking platform which will accelerate our efforts to bring more competition to UK banking.

"TSB is a key part of the local community here in Sheldon and we're proud to have two, and in some cases three, generations of families working for us.

"A strong partnership culture runs through everything we do."

A recruitment information event is being held on July 4, 2017, from 4pm to 7pm at TSB's offices at Ariel House, 2138 Coventry Road, Birmingham.

