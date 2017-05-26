How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Swoopos secures new funding for national launch

Birmingham-based mobile payment app will use newly secured capital to support rollout of technology to clients nationally

A tech start-up company which has developed a mobile ordering app has secured £300,000 in new funding.

Birmingham-based Swoopos is used for ordering and payment, inventory, staff management, customer data analysis and college as a loyalty scheme.

Its counts more than 100 venues on its roster of clients including Second Cup Coffee, Damascena and Zen Metro and is also starting trials with Costa Coffee and local college campuses.

The city centre firm has secured £300,000 from private investors, including an ex-data security analyst from Bank of America, in exchange for a five per cent equity stake.

The capital will be used to support the national expansion of its mobile point-of-sale technology and app.

Founder Lee Nazari said: "We have achieved amazing traction, very quickly, but there is so much more we can do.

"Any restaurant, bar, café, outlet or food street vendor can benefit from this technology and both the customers and the venues want it.

"Swoopos is surging forward at an amazing rate and we have some big announcements round the corner.

"I'm very proud of the progress we are making. It's been exciting to see my 12 years of operational experience running venues be put to good use.

"I have been where they are and know what is needed from all sides of the hospitality industry."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Apprentice finalist gets air with new app

Nick Holzherr is behind new HR app Air

Birmingham-based entrepreneur is aiming to help small companies manage their HR operations better with new app

Related Tags

In The News
Technology

Most Read in Business

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Marketing
    Former Post & Mail chief launches PR agency
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham
  4. Creative
    Midlands Media Awards unveils 2017 host venue
  5. Hotels
    BAM to lead £35m Studley Castle regeneration

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Marketing
    Former Post & Mail chief launches PR agency
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham
  4. Creative
    Midlands Media Awards unveils 2017 host venue
  5. Theatre
    Varjak Paw opens up opera for all
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor