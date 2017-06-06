How we use Cookies
Sky's the limit for Birmingham travel agency

Company which offers holidays geared towards people with disabilities takes share of £450,000 funding pot

Angus Drummond, founder of Limitless Travel, speaking at the Pitch@Palace event at KPMG in Birmingham
Angus Drummond, founder of Limitless Travel, speaking at the Pitch@Palace event earlier this year

A Birmingham enterprise which specialises in tours and holidays for people with disabilities has received a share of £450,000 of funding to support its business development.

Limitless Travel is one of three organisations to receive the funding from charity Nominet Trust and its social tech growth programme.

Limitless Travel is an online travel agency which provides holidays, tours, accommodation and travel for people living with disabilities.

It also offers tips and information for travellers regarding accessibility at specific attractions, specialist equipment hire and care support.

The enterprise was founded by Angus Drummond who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in his early 20s.

As his mobility began to decline, he quit his job in investment banking and set out to explore the world but discovered there was almost no information available for disabled travellers.

He said he experienced first-hand the problems that people with disabilities had when visiting a new place.

Mr Drummond said: "The funding from the Nominet Trust will enable the business to develop new technologies to better support our customer needs.

"As a business, we are evolving and developing new tours and package offerings. The funding is going to have a really positive impact on the business."

In February, the agency caught the Duke of York's eye at the Pitch@Palace event which allowed companies to bid for funding to a panel of investors and Prince Andrew.

It won through to the next stage of the competition.

Limitless Travel was founded last year and is on the Entrepreneurial Spark business accelerator programme at NatWest's offices in Birmingham city centre.

Lee Currier, entrepreneur development manager at NatWest, added: "The funding from the Nominet Trust is a huge boost for Angus and Limitless Travel.

"Angus has created a much-needed sustainable business that has potential to positively impact people with disabilities and we wish the business every success for the future."

Angus Drummond, founder of Limitless Travel, speaking at the Pitch@Palace event earlier this year

