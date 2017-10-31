Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Financial services firm KPMG has appointed two new partners and five directors as part of a raft of more than 100 promotions across the Midlands.

Audit specialist Mark Flanagan and Steve Hickman from the enterprise team are the two new partners.

George Strickland, Kerry Oakes, Mark Couch, Paul Casey and Richard Norbury are the five new directors and the other promotions include more than 50 senior managers and managers.

There have been a total of 98 promotions in the Birmingham office and a further 14 at KPMG's base in Nottingham.

Karl Edge, Birmingham office senior partner and Midlands regional chairman, said: "I'm delighted to announce a record year of promotions across our Midlands practice.

"These promotions are a reflection of the talent and energy within our team, the strong growth of our business and the demand for our services across the region.

"The new partners and directors will be instrumental in driving our future growth as we work with our clients to improve their organisations and navigate through economic and political uncertainties.

"Our region is thriving and we're committed to investing in our people and helping to shape the narrative around the Midlands being a great place to do business and an attractive place to live, visit and work."

KPMG has also recruited 81 graduates, 24 apprentices and nine school leavers across its Midlands offices in Birmingham and Nottingham.